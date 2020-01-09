Residents in quiet Pembroke Pines neighborhood hoping for relief from dangerous drivers

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Earlier this week, a reckless driver was caught on camera doing donuts in a quiet Broward County neighborhood.

Turns out it may have been an even more dangerous situation than initially believed.

Pembroke Pines resident Adriana Hernandez’s New Year got off to a rocky start when she saw the damage to her front lawn.

She said a neighbor alerted her right away.

"They said it was a group of cars, and they turned the corner, and they were drag racing through," she told Local 10 News. "It was the last car that lost control and almost hit our mailbox and went through our yard."

It's a similar story to others reported in the same neighborhoods of the Silver Lakes community.

Spinning cars, revving engines and tire trail marks left behind. The incidents, first reported on Local 10 earlier this week, have been driving residents crazy.

"They're not thinking about anyone else, at all," Hernandez said.

Hernandez filed a police reporter, and a few neighbors even managed to track down the home of one of the dangerous drivers.

Local 10 News has confirmed with Pembroke Pines police that officers have since paid a visit to the home in question, but no one answered the door.

Additionally, the complainant declined to press charges, so the case, for now, has been closed.

It cost Hernandez a few hundred dollars to get her front lawn repaired, but she says her concerns are more about motive than money.

“We live here, we have children here,” she said. “This is our property. We own it. It’s not fair, it’s not right. You guys can take that business somewhere else.”