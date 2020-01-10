American Airlines offers air miles for donations to Australian relief fund

NEW YORK – American Airlines has announced it will offer air miles for those who make donations to support relief efforts in Australia following the country’s devastating wildfires.

From January 8 through January 24, the airline will give 10 air miles for every dollar donated to the Australian Red Cross, with a minimum donation of $25.

The offer is for AAdvantage members, with the miles being deposited into accounts 30 to 45 days after the donations are made.

CLICK HERE to donate and earn free air miles.