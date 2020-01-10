Inmate treated for injury at Pre-Trial Detention Center
MIAMI – An inmate was treated for an injury Friday morning after a disturbance at the Pre-Trial Detention Center in Miami.
Juan Diasgranados, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, said the inmate was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll didn’t specify the inmate’s injury.
No other inmates were treated.
Miami-Dade police are investigating.
