Overnight fire forces North Miami motel guests to evacuate

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Guests in a North Miami hotel received a rude awakening after part of the building caught fire in the middle of the night.

The flames have since been extinguished and first responders left the scene early Saturday morning.

About a dozen hotel guests were forced outside and waited patiently to get back in.

The Motel Seven is located on Northwest 7th Avenue not far from 134th Street in North Miami.

Hotel receptionist Suzane Agenor said she called for help after a guest notified her Room 116 was on fire.

"There was no couch, it was a bed on fire," Agenor said.

Firefighters were able to safely put out the flames, despite some challenges.

"Kind of dangerous, especially this early in the morning," said Chief Fire Officer Armando Pesaturo with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "It's a little older structure."

After daybreak, investigators began examining Room 116 to determine how the fire started.

After about two hours of waiting outside, guests were able to go back to their rooms.

“Very proud of our guys,” said Pesaturo. “They quickly came in here, took care of the situation.”