‘Bad Boys’ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence named honorary Miami police officers

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence receive honorary Miami police badges and a key to the city from Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami PD Chief Jorge Colina.
MIAMI – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have patrolled the streets of Miami as police officers in the movies, but now the stars have some badges to back them up.

The Miami Police Department named Smith and Lawrence honorary officers on Monday, as well as giving the stars of “Bad Boys” a key to the city.

“They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami," the department tweeted.

“Bad Boys for Life,” the third movie the two have starred in together, premiered in Miami on Sunday evening, with the movie set for a nationwide release on Friday.

