Man caught on camera setting cars on fire at Pompano Beach dealership

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a man pouring gasoline on numerous vehicles overnight at a Pompano Beach dealership before setting them on fire.

A total of nine vehicles were scorched in the incident at the O&D car dealership on Northeast 28th Street and Seventh Terrace.

The video shows a man in a hoodie using box cutters to get through the gate before pouring gasoline on the cars.

The man is then seen walking back toward the gate before setting the vehicles on fire.

The owners of the family-run business have no idea who would do something like this or why.

The owner’s sister told Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie that this is going to have a major impact on business. On top of that, their insurance will not cover the damage

“It takes a heartless person to do something like this,” she said. “You know, a really heartless person because there are kids that need to be provided for and, you know, mouths to feed, a roof to keep over your head, and to do something like this is really, really cruel and heartless.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.