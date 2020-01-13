Miami-Dade police investigate attempted robbery at bakery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Monday of an attempted strong-arm robbery that occurred late last year at a bakery.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Pates Plus at 11638 NE Second Ave.

According to investigators, the victim, a 62-year-old man, was working when a man walked into the bakery.

The man stated “I want money” and attempted to open the locked door that leads to the cash register, authorities said.

According to police, there was a struggle between the man and the victim.

Another employee chased the man out of the building before he got into an awaiting vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was not injured and nothing was taken from the property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).