Authorities searching for 2 missing girls from Florida panhandle

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two young girls from the Florida panhandle.

Brylee Pate, 7, and Braylen Pate, 7, were last seen in Chipley, Florida, around the 2600 block of Finch Circle.

Both girls are described as 4-feet tall and weighing 50lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to FDLE, the girls may be in the company of Vanessa Cotromano, 39.

Cotromano is 5-foot-3, 135lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said the group may be traveling in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima, Florida tag number GIDV22.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.