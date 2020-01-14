Jet plane dumps fuel on Calif. school playground

LOS ANGELES – Numerous children are being treated after a Delta Airlines flight reportedly dumped fuel on a Los Angeles-area school playground Tuesday afternoon.

KABC reports Los Angeles Fire Department crews are assessing students and children at Park Avenue Elementary School in the suburb of Cudahy. Officials say 17 children and nine adults complained of minor injuries.

A noxious smell could also be smelled at the school which is located about 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

The Delta flight bound for Shanghai, China was returning to the airport after takeoff for an unidentified issue and began dumping fuel.