Irish island posts dream for people to run coffee shop; housing, food provided

Job lasts from April to October

Tags: Ireland, Employment, Jobs
GREAT BASKET ISLAND, IRELAND – A coffee shop has posted a “Help Wanted” ad looking for people to help manage the location.

One side note: The coffee shop is on a remote island in Ireland.

Officials on Great Basket Island sent out their plea via Twitter, asking to see if a duo, whether they be friends or a couple, would be interested in managing the coffee shop from April to October this year.

Pay is not specified, but the ad says that accommodations and food will be provided.

Great Basket Island is home to very few people, but thrives with abundant wildlife.

