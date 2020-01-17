Skateboarders from around the world come to Homestead for Ultraskate

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The eighth year of Ultraskate at the Homestead Miami Speedway is bringing in skaters from all over the world.

“It’s the Super Bowl. This is the event that people from all over the world that have anything to do with endurance skateboarding put it on their bucket list to come,” IDSA President Jonathan Strauss said.

A total of 100 skateboarders from four continents and more than seven countries are hitting the track Friday to try break the world record for longest distance skateboarded in 24 hours.

“I’ve done this event about eight times on the U.S. side and in Europe,” Kyle Yan said.

Rain or shine, it’s a competition, but skaters said they’re mostly trying to break their personal records.

“It’s an endurance race,” Strauss said. “Skate as much as you can for 24 hours and see how far you can make it.”

“You’ll see people here of all ages,” Robin Andras said.

From 7 years old to nearly 70, some have their eyes on skating more than 300 miles while others are there for the fun and camaraderie.

“There are a lot of amazing stories out here,” Andras said.

Stories like Anne Palmer, who was at the event for her seventh Ultraskate all while battling metastatic breast cancer. Her friends and family were there cheering her on along the way.

It’ll be a long night of skating through the speedway, but skaters said it is well worth the sweat.

The event started at 8 a.m. Friday and people will keep skating until 8 a.m. Saturday.