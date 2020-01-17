Surveillance video shows car break-ins in Miami

MIAMI – Surveillance video released Friday shows a thief breaking into two vehicles in Miami.

Police said the car burglaries occurred Dec. 27 in the area of Southwest 53rd Avenue and Seventh Street.

According to Miami police, both victims parked their cars in front of their home around 8 p.m. the night before.

Police said the victims returned to their vehicles around 11 a.m. the next day to find the cars had been broken into.

The video shows a man removing various items from the cars and placing them into his book bag.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.