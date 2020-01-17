Wrong way driver causes police-involved accident in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A wrong way driver caused a massive police-involved accident that has closed off traffic in the southbound lanes of SR-874 in Southwest Miami-Dade
The crash involved two other cars near Killian Drive.
One person was seen being put into a stretcher, while crews attempted to extract a passenger from another vehicle. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.
