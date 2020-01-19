1 dead after midday double shooting in Miami

MIAMI – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Miami.

Authorities rushed to the scene just before noon Sunday, finding two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News the man killed was a father of two who was well known in the neighborhood.

The shooting took place near a convenience store located at northwest 71st Street and 15th Avenue in Miami.

At one point, Detectives stopped a Miami-Dade County Transit bus on the same block, possibly interviewing passengers as possible witnesses.

Investigators combed the scene during much of Sunday afternoon, collecting and removing evidence.

Police are searching for a shooter, still in the early stages of their investigation.