Abandoned home in Deerfield Beach destroyed by fire

Nearly 30 firefighters were on hand to contain the fire

Photo by Ray Briant
DEERFIELD BEACH – An abandoned home in Deerfield Beach was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Nobody was inside the 1,300 square-foot home that is located at 409 NW 2nd Way, authorities said.

Nearly 30 firefighters were on hand to contain the fire from spreading to surrounding areas, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

