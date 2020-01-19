Abandoned home in Deerfield Beach destroyed by fire
Nearly 30 firefighters were on hand to contain the fire
DEERFIELD BEACH – An abandoned home in Deerfield Beach was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
Nobody was inside the 1,300 square-foot home that is located at 409 NW 2nd Way, authorities said.
Nearly 30 firefighters were on hand to contain the fire from spreading to surrounding areas, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.