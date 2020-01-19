Hot air balloon comes down on power line in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pleasant ride on a hot air balloon turned scary Sunday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Something caused the balloon to come down on power lines in the area of southwest 212 Ave. and 240 Street.

Local 10 News’ Madeleine Wright learned the balloon caught fire after crashing.

No injuries were reported.

Electricity was temoprarially turned off in the area by Florida Power & Light.

Miami-Dade police investigators are looking into the crash.