Hot air balloon comes down on power line in southwest Miami-Dade

Power temporarily shut down to area

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

A hot air balloon crashed onto power lines in southwest Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pleasant ride on a hot air balloon turned scary Sunday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Something caused the balloon to come down on power lines in the area of southwest 212 Ave. and 240 Street.

Local 10 News’ Madeleine Wright learned the balloon caught fire after crashing.

No injuries were reported.

Electricity was temoprarially turned off in the area by Florida Power & Light.

Miami-Dade police investigators are looking into the crash.

