19-year-old fatally shot in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man over the weekend.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Northeast 174th Street.

Police said the victim, Evens Joseph, later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective A. Daise at 305-948-2940, ext. 3535. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.