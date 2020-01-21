Driver flees scene after multi-vehicle crash in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it all started around 1:30 p.m. with a three-vehicle crash along Pembroke Road, near U.S. Route 441.

Two drivers reportedly stayed at the scene while a third driver drove away.

The accused driver was later stopped on Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Fifth Avenue by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Authorities said no one was injured.

The BSO has taken over the investigation.