Man rams ex-girlfriend’s vehicle at 50 mph, Hialeah police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle with his SUV multiple times Sunday and then jumped out the window of a police cruiser after he was arrested, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Samuel Orlarry Jackson, 29, was following his ex-girlfriend’s Nissan Sentra in the area of East Seventh Avenue and 65th Street in Hialeah when he intentionally rammed his Ford Expedition into her car while traveling about 50 mph.

Police said Jackson rear-ended the woman’s car multiple times, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, drive off the roadway and hit her head on the steering wheel.

Authorities said the victim sustained a cut on her bottom lip during the incident.

According to the arrest report, the victim called 911 and an officer attempted to pull over Jackson’s SUV.

Police said Jackson accelerated his vehicle, driving over a curb and median while trying to flee from the officer.

Authorities said he crashed into a wooden fence at Amelia Earhart Park and then crashed into his ex-girlfriend’s car again at a high rate of speed.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint, the arrest report stated.

According to Hialeah police Sgt. Ibel Perez, Jackson jumped out of the police cruiser’s window but was found a short time later and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces numerous charges, including violating an injunction, hit-and-run, aggravated battery, prisoner escape and resisting arrest.