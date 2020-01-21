Pickup truck, trailer stolen from landscaper in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A landscaper spoke to Local 10 News Monday after someone snuck off with his entire truck and trailer in Davie, which had all his equipment in it.

The theft left the man without work and without materials, and now he’s hoping someone out there can help.

“It took seven years to build and it’s gone instantly,” Greg Kohllman said.

Kohllman said he was heading out the door Monday morning to get to his job site when he noticed his pickup truck and trailer filled with all of his expensive work tools were gone.

This silver pickup truck was stolen from the front of a home in Davie. (Greg Kohllman)

“When you are a scheduled service and you are not there, they unfortunately have to move on. I’m scared to death of losing my business over a truck and trailer,” he said.

Kohllman’s silver pickup truck and the trailer that says Southern Earth Designs on it are normally parked next to his East Davie home along Southwest 56th Terrace.

He said his roommate heard some strange noises around 3 a.m. and believes that’s when the thieves took his entire livelihood.

“From grinders, to tool bags, to saws -- it’s countless. Seven years of building things. It’s all in there,” he said.

The theft doesn’t only impact Kohllman, but also his business partner. It’s years of hard work gone in the blink of an eye.

“Take all the stuff you want, just give me my truck and trailer and let me go and let me rebuild. At least give me the tools I need to rebuild,” he said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Davie police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.