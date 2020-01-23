Pembroke Pines man attacks ex-girlfriend’s companion at Dunkin Donuts drive-thru

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man attacked another man who was waiting in line at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru, all because the victim was with his girlfriend, police said.

Brandon Chaffin, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery.

According to a Pembroke Pines police report, the victim was waiting in line at the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru window on Pines Boulevard when Chaffin appeared, reaching in through the window of the Cadillac Escalade and repeatedly punching him.

Sitting in the passenger seat was Chaffin's ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child.

A police officer who happened to be inside Dunkin' Donuts at the time witnessed the attack and confronted Chaffin, who ran from him. The officer chased Chaffin into the parking lot and took him into custody.

Chaffin also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence.

According to the report, Chaffin saw his ex-girlfriend and victim together at a nearby gas station and followed them to the Dunkin' Donuts.

Chaffin was taken to Memorial Hospital Miramar to be treated for minor injuries he suffered when the victim fought back. He was treated and then taken to jail.