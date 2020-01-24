Antonio Brown surrenders to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Troubled NFL star Antonio Brown was at the main Broward County jail Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale after surrendering to police.

The Hollywood Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest after a delivery driver alleged Brown and Glenn Holt, a former NFL player, attacked him Tuesday.

The delivery driver also said Brown, 31, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and the conflict stemmed from his refusal to pay a $4,000 bill.

Brown faces a charge of burglary with assault. Holt is facing a charge of burglary with assault and he is out on a $20,000 bond.