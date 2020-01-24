Grandmother busted for smuggling 200 pounds of meth into US

SAN DIEGO – A 65-year-old grandmother was arrested along with her granddaughter for attempting to smuggle over 200 pounds of methamphetamine from into the U.S.

The woman and the 19-year-old girl, both U.S. citizens, were detained Sunday by Customs and Border Protection at the Andrade Port of Entry in California.

A canine team roving through the vehicles alerted officials to the drugs inside the women’s Dodge Durango. The meth was found inside the SUVs roof, doors and quarter panels.

Officials say the drugs had a street value of $416,000

Both women were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.