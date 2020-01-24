Police need public’s help in finding 87-year-old missing Davie man

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old missing man who was last seen on Jan. 17 and is without his prescription medication.

Carl Zimmerman was last seen at his home in the 8600 block of Southwest 21st Court at 8 p.m. last Friday. His 2004 gray Mazda was recovered at the Pine Island Plaza on Tuesday, but Zimmerman was not located.

Family says Zimmerman is in good health, but has been diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is in need of medication. He is 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Zimmerman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Davie Police Department, Investigations Unit at 954-693-8200.