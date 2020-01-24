Shanghai Disneyland closed over coronavirus concerns

SHANGHAI – Concerns in China over the deadly coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of Shanghai Disneyland during the country’s Lunar New Year holiday.

The theme park announced on its website that it would shut its doors beginning on Saturday to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation,” the posted statement read.

Coronavirus has killed 25 people in China and forced the country to lock down entire cities to contain the outbreak.