Broward County chase suspects appear in court facing plethora of charges

FORT LAUDERDALE – Several suspects that were arrested Thursday following a high-speed police chase in Broward County made their first appearance in a South Florida courtroom.

The accused driver was among the suspects who appeared before a judge.

Joshua Perez, 36, whose face was bruised in his mugshot, appeared in bond court Friday following the ordeal.

Authorities said it was Perez behind the wheel of the black pickup truck that led police on a dangerous chase.

Perez faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash.

Also in court was Mosses Happy Jumper, 37, who was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Deputies from Broward Sheriff's Office said the chase began in Hollywood.

After the suspects rammed an unmarked BSO van with their black pickup truck, some of the men jumped out along Northwest 16th Court, but two others still in the truck continued on, causing chaos on the road, authorities said.

Pennie Holten told Local 10's Roy Ramos she was on the phone with Perez, her boyfriend, as she tried to get him to stop.

"I told him to pull over," she said. "He told me that Happy had a gun and that he backed up into the cop car and he was scared. I told him to pull into the Wells Fargo."

The chase finally ended thanks to a pit maneuver by police.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Orange Drive and State Road 7 in Davie as two suspects, Perez and Jumper, were pinned to the ground as officers were seen punching Perez before finally putting him in handcuffs.

5 in custody after police chase in Broward County

“When they are trying to apprehend violent felons and if there is any type of resistance, use of force will be used,” said Veda Coleman-Wright with Broaward Sheriff’s Office.

A total of five suspects were arrested, four of them currently behind bars in Broward County and one in Miami-Dade County. In addition to Perez and Jumper, the other identified suspects are:

-Jean Bienaime, 41, was arrested in Hollywood on a warrant for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, warrant for carrying a concealed firearm, warrant for violation of pretrial for possession with intent to distribute heroin and a warrant for violation of pretrial for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

-George Harris, 31, was arrested in Hollywood on a warrant for violation of pretrial for misdemeanor battery and a civil warrant for Department of Revenue child support.

-Orlando Armas, 52, was arrested in Hollywood on charges of failing to register a vehicle and having an unlawful license tag/sticker attached.