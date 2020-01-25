Lombardi Trophy arrives in South Florida ahead of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – The most coveted prize in professional football has arrived in South Florida for Super Bowl LIV.

The iconic Lombardi Trophy, named after legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, is made out of sterling silver and valued at approximately $50,000.

In just over a week, it will have a new owner as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the big game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Football fans in Miami for the big game gathered as the trophy was lifted out of its safety case by a familiar NFL face, who was wearing pristine white gloves.

"I think every kid that grows up playing football dreams of one day being able to hoist the trophy," said Super Bowl XLVII champion Anquan Boldin.

Bolden, a South Florida native, was a part of the 2013 Baltimore Ravens championship team.

He had the honor of signing for the FedEx delivery of the trophy on Saturday at the Super Bowl Experience, a six-day event where fans can meet players and get autographs, take part in interactive games and purchase football merchandise and memorabilia.

"It feels good, brings back a lot of memories," Bolden said. "Hopefully it's a great game. For me, playing for the 49ers for three years, I'm hoping they bring the sixth trophy home."

After the Lombadri Trophy is presented to the Super Bowl winner, it will be sent back to its maker, Tiffany & Co., in Rhode Island.

It will be cleaned and engraved with the team’s name, date and final score of the game, before being sent back to the winning team for them to display and do with as they wish.