Family seeks help in finding driver who fatally struck woman with car

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach left a 73-year-old woman dead and detectives haven’t had any good leads.

Detectives believe the victim was walking on the sidewalk along North Dixie Highway and Northwest 12th Street Dec. 31 when she briefly stepped into the road to get around an obstacle and was struck by a car.

The heartbroken children of Gracieuse Gallumette are now pleading for the driver who fatally struck their mother to do the right thing.

“If that person’s out there, let the real conscience talk to you. Come forward,” Mirca Gallumette said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the victim was walking home from church around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when a car, believed to be a white or tan Toyota or Nissan sedan, hit her.

Surveillance video shows deputies arrive at the scene.

“There was a white vehicle that we believed to be involved. That vehicle ended up being a dead end,” Detective Sean Strzalkowski said.

Authorities said bystanders found the wounded victim on the ground.

Gallumette died three days later at the hospital, leaving behind 12 children, nine of whom are still alive.

“She has 30 something grandchildren left with pain and that pain can never go away,” Mirca Gallumette said.

Deputies said the hit-and-run vehicle should have front-end damage to the passenger bumper, hood and possibly windshield.

Galumette’s children said she was a loving mother who always looked after others.

“She was the type of woman that welcomed anybody to her house,” Mirca Gallumette said. “You could be from the street. You needed somewhere to lay down, she’ll take you.”

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you know where the hit-and-run vehicle is or if you have any details on the driver, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-tips.