Florida homeowner sued by neighbors after splashing paint all over his house

NAPLES, Fla. – Residents of a Florida neighborhood are fired up after a homeowner splashed paint all over his upscale home, and now they’re suing the “artist” over his handiwork.

Geoffrey Liebman spent last week pouring multiple colors of paint on the walls of his $500,000 house in the Naples development of II Regalo Circle, the Daily Mail reports.

What was once a simple beige color is now brighter than Joseph’s technicolor dreamcoat after Liebman used it as a canvas. He also strayed from the house to paint the mailbox and his van.

Coincidentally or not, Liebman, 41, was later arrested on drug charges and is no longer living in the house.

Despite the homeowners association suing Liebman, the city says there’s nothing they can do because he is no longer living in the community. However, the Collier County Code Enforcement Division is investigating whether the paint job is in violation of any codes.