Wienermobile pulled over by cops for traffic violation

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. – Drivers, let this be a warning to all that the cops are always watching, even if you’re behind the wheel of a massive hot dog.

The famous Wienermobile was pulled over this weekend by officers in Waukesha County after it failed to follow Wisconsin’s “Move Over Law.” The law requires drivers to move out of the way of first responders.

The driver of the Wienermobile, whose name we imagine is not Oscar Meyer, was given a verbal warning, while the sheriff’s department posted a photo to remind everyone of the law.