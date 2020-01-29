Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sails into town for Super Bowl

MIAMI – Say whatever you want about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but there’s one thing you can’t deny; the man knows how to travel in style.

Jones, or those who work for him, arrived in South Florida recently for Super Bowl LIV via his yacht. And not just any yacht; but a 357-foot mega-yacht.

That’s mega as in M-E-G-A.

The Bravo Eugenia, as Jones named her, is currently sitting at PortMiami where it rivals some of the massive cruise ships docked nearby. If you’re visiting the Super Bowl Live event at Bayfront Park, the yacht sits just across the way.

Jerry’s yacht, which is almost longer than a football field if you include end zones, is said to be worth more than $250 million, according to Forbes.

The mega-yacht has not one, but two helipads; just in case multiple friends who own helicopters come to visit. It also includes a spa with sauna, steam room and massage room.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Bravo Eugenia also comes with its own pool.

What it doesn’t come with is a Vince Lombardi Trophy less than 25 years old.