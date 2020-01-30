Man robs teen trying to sell item through OfferUp app

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are searching for a man a 17-year-old boy met up with this month with the intention of selling an item he had advertised on the online marketplace app, OfferUp.

The robbery was reported Jan. 16 in the 3700 block of Coconut Creek Parkway.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon, the victim and thief met in the parking lot of a local business after agreeing to a price for the item.

The teen told officers that the man who met up with him did not match the profile picture of the buyer he was expecting.

He said the man snatched the item out of his hands and then ran to a red Hyundai sedan that was being driven by a woman.

The teen was not injured during the robbery, Leamon said.

Authorities released a sketch of the thief Thursday, who they described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and between 20 to 23 years old.

Police did not disclose what item was stolen from the teen.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

“It’s important to remember that our lobby at 4800 West Copans Road is a safe zone where online buyers and sellers can meet to conduct transactions such as the one the victim set up with the suspect,” Leamon said in an email. “Our lobby is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”