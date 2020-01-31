Man holds out backpack, demands money at Boca Raton bank

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A man talking on a cellphone walked into a Boca Raton bank Friday afternoon, held out a backpack and demanded money from an employee, the FBI said.

The bank robbery occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a BB&T Bank branch on State Road 7.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.