Man in Miami Heat hat snatches iPhone from Sprint store

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A man wearing a Jordan hoodie and a Miami Heat hat stole an iPhone Thursday from a Sprint store in Miami Shores, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the Sprint store at 9400 NE Second Ave.

According to Miami Shores police, the man was captured on surveillance video approaching an iPhone display case, cutting the security cables to one of the phones and running out of the store with the item.

Responding officers searched the area but did not find the thief, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Koop at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.