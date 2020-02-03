Insects landing on dough temporarily shuts down Domino’s Pizza

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A state inspector ordered a “stop sale” on pizza dough at a Domino’s Pizza in Miami Gardens last week and ordered the place shut.

According to the inspection, flies were landing on the raw, uncovered pizza dough.

Records also show rodent droppings were spotted inside a Sunny Isles Beach restaurant last week and the business was also ordered shut.

The droppings were found in a store room at El Tropico Cuban Cuisine.

Droppings were also found inside Very Crepe, which is also in Sunny Isles Beach.

Below is a list of some of the places that were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LOBOREJO

7800 NW 25TH STREET

DORAL

ORDERED SHUT 1/30/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches in the sushi area, 6 live roaches in the kitchen area next to the stove, and cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 25 dead roaches in the kitchen area."

"Clean equipment and utensils not separated from soiled equipment and utensils at ware washing area. Observed clean containers with dirty trays by prep cooler."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***DOMINO’S PIZZA

17845 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 1/29/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 12+ live flying insects sitting on 10 uncovered pizza dough on the preparation table, approximately 3 live flying insects on wall in the office, approximately 5+ live flying insects flying around in the dish ware area."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 12+ live flying insects sitting on 10 pizza dough on preparation table."

"Interior of reach-in cooler, racks, and shelves soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Observed soil residue in all condiments, and sauces containers."

"Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils."

***EL TROPICO CUBAN CUISINE

17020 COLLINS AVENUE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 rodent dropping over food can at the dry storage room."

***VERY CREPE

17026 COLLINS AVENUE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 6 rodent droppings on the back area floor under the three compartment sink next to exit door, observed 5 rodent dropping on bathroom floor located inside kitchen area. 3 rodent dropping on mop room floor. 2 rodent dropping under the shelves located on the main kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches on the back area next to exit door."

"Food manager certification expired."

***MR. COBBS BBQ

3699 NW 135TH STREET

OPA-LOCKA

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/20

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 30 + live roaches inside walk-in cooler located inside kitchen. Walk-in cooler is currently out of order. Unit is shut down with no food stored inside."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Food-contact surfaces encrusted with grease and/or soil deposits. Observed fry baskets soiled."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

“Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed the following temperatures located in warmer ribs (115°F - Hot Holding). Advised person in charge and she removed ribs and transferred to reach in cooler for cooling.”