Water service restored to all properties following water main break on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Water service has been restored to all properties following a water main break on Fort Lauderdale Beach, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to a City of Fort Lauderdale news release, the 16-inch pipe was repaired and water service was restored to all affected properties.

According to city officials, the water main break was reported Monday morning in the vicinity of 100 S. Birch Road.

A Boil Water Notice was issued for the South Birch Road area, which remains in effect Tuesday.

Boil Water Notice issued for South Birch Road area of Fort Lauderdale Beach. (City of Fort Lauderdale)

According to the news release, the notice will remain in effect until two days of passing test results. Results from Tuesday’s tests will be released on Wednesday.

Birch Road remains closed in the immediate vicinity of the break.

Traffic is being detoured to southbound Seabreeze Boulevard and northbound A1A via Cortez Street and Poinsettia Street.

People in the area with further questions may contact the city’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.