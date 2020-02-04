Woman taken to hospital after pickup truck struck by Brightline train
Patient sustained back injuries, authorities say
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after her pickup truck was struck by a Brightline train in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and South Dixie Highway.
Kane said units arrived at the scene to find a Ford F-150 with front-end damage.
He said the woman sustained back injuries and was taken to Broward Health North.
No other injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately released.
