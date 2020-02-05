Coral Gables police arrest boxer Gervonta Davis after domestic violence incident

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Coral Gables police have arrested American boxer Gervonta Davis over a domestic incident that occurred Saturday with his child’s mother at a celebrity basketball event.

Cellphone video of the incident at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center at 1245 Dauer Drive shows the victim sitting courtside at the event.

Davis, 25, is then seen grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her shirt, close to her throat, and pulling her away to a separate room.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting Floyd Mayweather’s protégé to release a statement on Instagram, claiming he would never hurt his child’s mother, but acknowledging that he was “aggressive.”

“I never once hit her,” Davis wrote in the since-deleted post.

According to his arrest report, however, surveillance video from the venue shows a partial view of Davis striking the woman in the face.

Coral Gables police said the woman sustained injuries to her lip and jaw.

She provided a written statement of the incident, which was consistent with the footage, authorities said.

Police said Davis surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Davis, who is a two-weight world champion, faces a battery charge.