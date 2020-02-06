82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

82ºF

Local News

Murder suspect wanted in Mexico arrested in Florida Keys

Edgar Delgado Munoz apprehended at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Monroe County (Florida), Florida Keys, Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo
Edgar Delgado Munoz, who was wanted for murder in Mexico, was arrested Thursday morning in Key Largo.
Edgar Delgado Munoz, who was wanted for murder in Mexico, was arrested Thursday morning in Key Largo. (AP Photo/Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Homestead man wanted for murder in Mexico was arrested Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.

Edgar Delgado Munoz was stopped at the entrance gate to the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, where he was trying to enter the property without a pass so he could work, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Delgado Munoz, 42, had been wanted by Interpol since 2004 on a murder charge in Mexico.

He was detained by deputies and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: