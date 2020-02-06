Murder suspect wanted in Mexico arrested in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Homestead man wanted for murder in Mexico was arrested Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.

Edgar Delgado Munoz was stopped at the entrance gate to the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, where he was trying to enter the property without a pass so he could work, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Delgado Munoz, 42, had been wanted by Interpol since 2004 on a murder charge in Mexico.

He was detained by deputies and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.