74-year-old man charged with murdering girlfriend

Suspect allegedly stabbed victim in the back multiple times

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

74-year-old Neville Smith is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 74-year-old man is facing major charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Broward County.

Neville Smith was arrested last month for the deadly stabbing of his 46-year-old girlfriend, Tawana Williams.

According to a police report, the murder took place in a Fort Lauderdale home at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The victim's daughter found the body and called police, who arrived to find Smith sitting in a chair at the scene.

The police report indicates Williams was stabbed in the back multiple times.

According to Williams' mother, her daughter and Smith were going through a bad breakup.

She also alleges that Smith called Williams' adult daughter and confessed to the killing, who then found her mother in a pool of blood.

Initially charged with second degree murder, a grand jury upgraded the charge to premeditated.

Smith appeared before a Broward County judge on Saturday.

