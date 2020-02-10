Fire sparks at former law office building in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A building that was once home to a law office caught fire Monday morning in North Miami Beach.

The fire started before sunrise at the former Law Offices of Kane & Vital on Northeast 11th Court.

It turns out the vacant building was being used as storage for Beth Jacob High School next door.

The school recently purchased the building to store costumes and other items.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said it appeared to be electrical.