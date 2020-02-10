Machete-wielding man cuts driver during parking space dispute, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man is accused of cutting another man with a machete during a dispute about a parking space.

Carlos Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police he confronted Hernandez-Gonzalez about a parking space that he believed was his when Hernandez-Gonzalez pulled out a machete and swung it at the victim.

The victim suffered a large cut to his left hand while trying to defend himself.

Hernandez-Gonzalez told police the victim knocked on his door and began arguing with him about the spot. He said the victim was trespassing and is "bigger than him," according to the affidavit.

The victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on a $6,000 bond.