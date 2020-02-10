Man struck over head with bag of glass bottles in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday morning after witnesses said he was struck over the head with a bag full of glass bottles.

The attack occurred outside of Sam’s Food Mart near Little River.

The sidewalk was seen splattered with blood after the attack.

One woman said the man who was behind the assault was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

“He was sitting here on the ground with his head split open and blood gushing out,” Mary Jordan said. “They couldn’t stop the bleeding.”

The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the attack.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.