Gunman on ATV’s open fire on moving vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gunfire erupted in Southwest Miami-Dade County early Tuesday evening.

Three people were hospitalized after the shooting, which had authorities investigating a crime scene that spanned two blocks.

Police searched for clues off Southwest 112th Place, from 190th Lane to 191st Lane.

According to police, two men were in a moving car when they were ambushed by armed gunmen on ATVs.

Authorities said it happened just after 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

A second man and a woman were both grazed in the head.

Police said the woman is believed to be an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet, as she was on the next block from where the shooting took place.

Authorities are still investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.