Off-duty Palm Beach County deputy, girlfriend killed in motorcycle crash

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. – An off-duty South Florida deputy and his girlfriend were killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hubert Burey, 42, and passenger Jamie Lynn French, 38, both died after the Sunday crash in Big Cypress National Preserve, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Burey and French were riding through the southwest Florida park when a National Park Service law-enforcement truck turned into their path, troopers said. They were thrown from the bike and hit the side of the truck. A car trying to avoid the truck ran over French, officials said.

French died at the scene, and Burey died at a nearby hospital, FHP said. Both were wearing helmets.

Burey and French had the right of way, troopers said. No charges were immediately reported against the truck’s driver.