Woman throws pizza, small fan at grandfather for not buying her a birthday gift, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – A woman was arrested over the weekend after she threw a piece of pizza across a room and a small fan at her 78-year-old grandfather for not buying her a birthday gift, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Caridad Leon, of Plantation, confronted her grandfather on Sunday and told him that she wanted her birthday gift that day, although her birthday was actually on Tuesday.

Plantation police said Leon’s grandfather told her that he didn’t have the money right now to get her a birthday gift.

Authorities said Leon became irate and threw a piece of pizza across the room before picking up a mini personal fan that was on the bed and throwing it at her grandfather.

Police said the man sustained a bruise on his left side rib cage area.

Leon fled the home before officers arrived, the arrest report stated.

She was arrested later that day on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.

Leon spent her 27th birthday behind bars at the North Broward Bureau. She remained at the jail Wednesday.