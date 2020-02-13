81ºF

Driver bails out of stolen vehicle in Miami Beach, police say

3 schools placed on lockdown as precaution

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Sky 10 over police activity in Miami Beach.
Sky 10 over police activity in Miami Beach. (WPLG)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver bailed out of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

Biscayne Beach Elementary School, Lehrman Day School and Mater Academy were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Miami Beach police confirmed that officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of 77th Street and Dickens Avenue.

Authorities said a perimeter was set up in the area after the driver bailed out of the vehicle.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male, possibly in his 20s, with red and black hair and who has facial tattoos. Police said he was wearing a black shirt and jeans.

