Driver bails out of stolen vehicle in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver bailed out of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

Biscayne Beach Elementary School, Lehrman Day School and Mater Academy were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Miami Beach police confirmed that officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of 77th Street and Dickens Avenue.

Authorities said a perimeter was set up in the area after the driver bailed out of the vehicle.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male, possibly in his 20s, with red and black hair and who has facial tattoos. Police said he was wearing a black shirt and jeans.

