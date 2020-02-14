Boy, 3, dies after car crashes into Valentine’s Day vendor’s tent near Homestead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy died Friday near Homestead after the driver of a Dodge Charger lost control and crashed into a Valentine’s Day vendor’s tent, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the boy was with his mother, who was selling Valentine’s Day gifts, when the driver of the Charger was speeding out of the Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homestead, and traveling northbound on U.S. 1, when he crashed into the tent set up across the street.

When the car came to a stop, the boy was pinned underneath. The man who was driving the car with a woman as a passenger remained at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses said the driver was very distraught and the owner of a nearby auto body shop ran across the street with a jack to try to lift the car up and rescue the child.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene on U.S. 1, between Northeast 15th Street and Southwest 167th Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.