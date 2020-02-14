Spirit Airlines stays grounded in South Florida, despite moving operations control center

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Spirit Airlines may be moving its operations control center from South Florida to the Nashville area, but the low-cost carrier isn't going anywhere.

The Miramar-based airline announced Thursday that more than 240 employees from its operations control center is moving to a facility in Williamson County, Tennessee, where nearly 100 more positions will be added in the next five years.

Although it may seem like a blow to the South Florida workforce, not to worry, spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said Friday.

“It’s just one department that’s moving,” he said, hoping to reassure worried residents.

The impetus behind the move was to avoid any future disruptions by hurricanes, Hofmeyer said.

Just last month, Spirit Airlines broke ground on its new headquarters in Dania Beach. When it opens in 2022, Spirit plans to add 225 positions to the more than 700 jobs that will remain in Broward County.

“This is our home,” Hofmeyer said.