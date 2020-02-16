Search ongoing for burglar who opened fire on 2 tow truck business employees

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are searching for a burglar who shot two employees of a tow truck business.

The shooting happened Friday night at MIA Towing in Homestead, off Southwest 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the employees were moving vehicles around the tow yard when one of them noticed a man breaking into one of their personal vehicles.

The employees approached the burglar, who shot them both.

The men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The subject got away in one of the employees’ cars before ditching it nearby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.